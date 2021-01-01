Former PNG Cricketer Api Leka passed away

Share the News











The Cricket fraternity is mourning the passing of former national cricketer-barramundi number 6 and two-time captain of the national team, Api Leka. Api passed away on Wednesday at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Leka represented the country on a number of tours in Europe and Africa among others, in 1979, 1982, 1986, and 1994.

Affectionately referred to as Skipper, Leka coached the Barramundis to their first International Cricket Council title in Samoa in 2002, after retiring from representative cricket.

Cricket PNG domestic competition manager Lakani Oala said Leka served the code with distinction both on and off the field.

The late Api Leka’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday 21st July at the Sister Fairhall memorial church.

He will be laid to rest at his home Keapara village in Rigo, Central Province.