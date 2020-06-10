Former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill was arraigned at the Waigani Committal Court this morning on charges of Abuse of Office and Official Corruption.

His appearance today makes it the first time the Ialibu Pangia MP came before the Committal Courts on criminal charges since his arrest in May and subsequent K5000 bail release.

The allegations in this matter date back to December 2013, wherein O’Neill is accused of unlawfully and purportedly paying fifty million kina of public money to an Israeli Company for the installation of two diesel turbine generators.

The matter has been adjourned for one month to allow police time to complete investigations.