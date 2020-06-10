29 C
Port Moresby
June 10, 2020

News Papua New Guinea

Former PM Peter O’Neill appears in Waigani District Court

by Theckla Gunga262

Former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill was arraigned at the Waigani Committal Court this morning on charges of Abuse of Office and Official Corruption.

His appearance today makes it the first time the Ialibu Pangia MP came before the Committal Courts on criminal charges since his arrest in May and subsequent K5000 bail release.

The allegations in this matter date back to December 2013, wherein O’Neill is accused of unlawfully and purportedly paying fifty million kina of public money to an Israeli Company for the installation of two diesel turbine generators.

The matter has been adjourned for one month to allow police time to complete investigations.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

