Former Madang Governor Questions Current MPs

Former Madang Governor, Sir Arnold Amet, wants to know if all six members of the province have contributed any funds towards assisting the COVID-19 operation in Madang.

And if they did, how much have they contributed.Amet says the level of response in Madang would increase if there is a confirmed case in Madang province.

The former Madang Governor questioned the level of contribution from the members of parliament during a one-day awareness workshop with LLG presidents yesterday.

Sir Arnold Amet says if and when there is a confirmed case in Madang, there would be chaos and panic in the province.

Amet says he is not aware of what plans the district members have in dealing with the COVID-19 operation.

The former statesman further questioned what kind of response Senior National Leaders in each of the Districts of Madang have when it comes to COVID-19 operation.

Sir Arnold describes the amount of money used by the COVID-19 response team in Madang as “peanuts” comparing it to what other provinces have contributed.

Amet questioned where is the leader’s capacity and the response capacity of Madang in terms of resources in dealing with COVID-19 when and if Madang has a confirmed case.

The former Madang MP raised the point during the one-day workshop held by the COVID19 communication team yesterday.

The workshop was to educate LLG presidents on COVID-19 and equip them with information kits for them to go back to their districts and carry out awareness.

By Martha Louis, EMTV News, Madang