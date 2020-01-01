Former Lae City FC’s Star Duo Joins Hekari

HEKARI has acquired the services of former Lae City FC Raymond Gunemba and Nigel Dabinyaba for the remainder of the 2020 KPHL National Soccer League.

Hekari United franchise owner and Team Manager Vonnie Kapi Natto confirmed the rumors on social media stating that both players had their first with their new team’s mate at PNG Football Stadium on Sunday.

Vonnie did not hide her excitement stating that their signing would boost their campaign knowing that Lae City and other teams would come back stronger this season.

Both players said they are glad to be part of the team, Vonnie said they were former Hekari players and wanted to return so were gave the opportunity using the second Window Transfer Period which will be opened from July 25-31.