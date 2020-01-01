26 C
Port Moresby
July 15, 2020

Former Lae City FC’s Star Duo Joins Hekari

by Fidelis Sukina40

HEKARI has acquired the services of former Lae City FC Raymond Gunemba and Nigel Dabinyaba for the remainder of the 2020 KPHL National Soccer League.

Hekari United franchise owner and Team Manager Vonnie Kapi Natto confirmed the rumors on social media stating that both players had their first with their new team’s mate at PNG Football Stadium on Sunday.

Vonnie did not hide her excitement stating that their signing would boost their campaign knowing that Lae City and other teams would come back stronger this season.

Both players said they are glad to be part of the team, Vonnie said they were former Hekari players and wanted to return so were gave the opportunity using the second Window Transfer Period which will be opened from July 25-31.

 

Fidelis Sukina
A PNG Studies graduate from Divine Word University who majored in International Relations, A passionate person about mass media, worked in the Print media and now joining the most senior Broadcast newsroom in PNG, he reports on General News and Sports in the Nambawan to Watch Station EMTV

