Former BRA Commander is new AROB President

Former Bougainville Revolutionary Army Commander, Ishmael Toroama is the new president for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

He was officially declared as the 4th AROB president at 9:18am this morning following the 23rd exclusion of Peter Tsiamalili last night.

According to the Office of the Bougainville Electoral Commission, after the 23rd Elimination, the progressive results were;

Simon Dumarinu – 33,088 Ishmael Toroama – 51,317

Total allowable ballot papers – 144222

Votes distributed – 2413

Exhausted ballot papers – 3554 (total 42,336)

Total ballot papers remaining in count – 84,405

And with the absolute majority set at 42,204, candidate 22 Ishmael Toroama scored past the absolute majority, qualifying him to be the president of AROB.

Toroama won with 51,317 votes, passing the Absolute Majority of 42,204.

The Regional Returning officer Peter Wanga announced him as the president-elect for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville at the Hutjena Counting Centre, witnessed by the Commissioner, George Manu and the general public.

The former commander of the Bougainville Revolution Army becomes the fourth person to be elected as president. Late Joseph Kabui was the first ABG President followed by James Tanis and John Momis.

Prime Minister James Marape congratulated the new president on behalf of the National Government and the people of Papua New Guineans.

In a statement, Prime Minister Marape said he looks forward to working with the President-elect Toroama in progressing consultations on the outcome of the recent referendum and securing long term economic development and lasting peace for the people of Bougainville.

He said he will meet with the president-elect in the coming weeks to discuss next steps with a view to convening a meeting of the Joint Supervisory Body (JSB) to affirm the government’s mutual commitment to peace and the way forward.

Credit: Photo Courtesy of Bougainville Forum