Foreigners Warned

Given the recent alarming statistics in fake passports and visas being issued without proper authorization, the Immigration & Citizenship Authority has issued a stern warning to all foreigners to validate their travelling visas.

The warning was reiterated by Minister for Immigration Westley Nukundj in a news conference over the weekend.

With the most recent alarm being the issuance of 176 fake visas supposedly being issued from the Immigration department, the minister for Immigration and Border Security issued this warning over the weekend.

The Minister sanctioned an investigative task force team to do accurate checks on all foreigners in the country and report the findings of those in breach of PNG’s immigration rules and regulations.

The minister added that a task force secretariat will be established within the department at the end of the month. This body will coordinate the joint task force operations in the country.

The Immigration department is hopeful that the findings from the current investigation of the fake 176 visas, will be made known to the public and recommendations will be further implemented by the joint task force investigative team.

The department hopes the findings will be able to put to rest fears and uncertainties from the general public.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the permanent residency statuses issued to foreigners either before or during his term will be reviewed to cross check any anomalies.

Those whose are found to have discrepancies, will have their statuses revoked.