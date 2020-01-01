Foreign Owned Shop Closed in Lae

The government approving authorities in Lae fail to perform their tasks properly before issuing trading licenses to businesses to operate.

There have been ongoing issues of foreigners operating businesses without complying with the government rules and regulations.

The Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) closed a shop and kaibar recently for buying expired flour bags following complaints from members of the community the shop operates in.

The shop is owned by a foreigner from Bangladesh and the wife a Papua New Guinean.

A team of officers from the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission, PNG Immigration and the Police inspected the kitchen of the shop, also found that the kitchen floor is also used for sleeping.

The shop was ordered to close on the weekend.

The couple were interrogated by ICCC Regional Manager for Momase, Timothy Ponau.

The father of three from Bangladesh claimed he has been living in PNG for almost 13-years.

He denied buying flour bags from the man with a dump truck and told the ICCC officer not to listen to the complainant.

This case of Ana Trading buying expired flour bags is one of the many cases that is happening in Lae and throughout the country.

The ICCC continues to do their job with the little manpower and resources they have to protect consumers rights, whilst the approving authorities such as the health division and building board keep approving trading licenses for businesses to operate.

The locals employed by the owner of Ana trading and the owner confirmed that they were issued trading licenses without any inspection.