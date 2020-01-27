Foreign Affairs to Assist PNG Students in Wuhan

As countries around the world put up quarantine measure against the deadly Wuhan Corona Virus, there are 21 PNG students in Wuhan Province at various universities. The 21 PNG Students at the epicentre of the Corona Virus want to be evacuated from Wuhan before the situation becomes worse, pleading to the PNG Government to have them evacuated.

PNG Student Association President for Wuhan University of Technology, Christian Tarkap says he is in touch with the PNG Embassy in Beijing and a report has been sent on the current situation of the students, with urgent recommendation of evacuation.

Christian says most of the students are traumatized as the Wuhan city comes to a lock down. Meanwhile PNG students in Beijing contributed to get 30 extra respiratory masks to the 21 Wuhan students.

Ancilla Delai a 3rd year Petroleum Engineering Student says they need to be evacuated a stores have shut down and those store that are open have doubled their prices of goods.

With most stores out of stock of essential items.

Ancilla father who is here in Port Moresby adding on the plea for the student to be moved out of Wuhan City.

Meanwhile the Foreign Affairs Secretary Barbra Age stating that foreign affairs will pull together all resources available to assist the students.

Secretary Age stating that they will look to have all medical document needed to have them evacuated to PNG.

The Department of Foreign affairs will be meeting with Chinese Ambassador to PNG to address issues of food shortage and respiratory masks available for the 21 students.

There are currently 80 deaths confirmed with 1200 plus cases of the Corona Virus. The National Department of health also stating that PNG has no suspects or confirmed cases as of yet.

By Adelaide Sirox Kari, EMTV News, Port Moresby