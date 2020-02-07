Foreign Affairs Minister Releases Update on Coronavirus

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Patrick Pruaitch has released a statement on the latest on the Coronavirus.

New Zealand

The 17 PNG Students evacuated from Wuhan by the New Zealand Government arrived safely in Auckland on Wednesday night and were met by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Health officials and Police.

The Quarantine planning phase from China to New Zealand are said to be on track.

This has been confirmed by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (NZ MFAT) and conveyed to the PNG High Commissioner in New Zealand, H.E Francis Agwi.

As of 5pm NZ Time yesterday, the New Zealand Ministry of Health advised that no one at the isolation facility in Whangaparoa was showing any signs of infection. No one has tested positively for Novel Coronavirus.

The High Commissioner will be on call 24/7 to provide necessary consular support to New Zealand officials and PNG citizens during the 14-days quarantine period.

China

According to Kundu Beijing’s official records, there are 355 PNG residents living and working in China. This figure only includes those who registered at the Embassy. There may be more PNG Citizens in China who are yet to register their personal details.

The Department is aware of the students who left Wuhan before the quarantine lockdown and are now in Shanghai.

As for the two students in Wuhan who could not make it on the NZ Government evacuation flight, Kundu Beijing is still in contact with them for the sake of their welfare and safety.

The Department is working with official information and reports from the PNG Embassy in Beijing, who will liaise with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the Department is liaising with the Chinese Embassy in Port Moresby, through official diplomatic channels.

Kundu Beijing has been providing daily updates to the Department on actual situation faced by our PNG students in different provinces throughout China. Kundu Beijing has been in touch with all the student leaders since day one, who in turn are expected to keep the students in their respective positions informed.

The Department is aware of the dire situation that they are in as prices of food, water, medical fees, electricity and masks have dramatically increased since the outbreak of the virus. This is also obvious in Beijing where PNG Embassy staff are also affected. One or two intuitions have reached out to the Department on any forms of assistance they can provide and discussions are still ongoing.

Port Moresby

We have received many questions from both the public and media regarding the Government’s plans to evacuate PNG Citizens in China.

Evacuation from China is one of several options and recommendations presented to Government. As easy as it may seem to the general public, there are many factors that must be properly considered for such an operation. Some of these include working with the Chinese Government for all necessary clearances to undertake such plans and the need to provide accurate information to all stakeholders involved. This would require PNG citizens providing accurate information and cooperating with the Government through the PNG Embassy in Beijing.

Once the National Government in consultation with the Chinese Government authorities is able to establish necessary details required, including the individual decisions of students, next steps can be considered.

In the meantime, Kundu Beijing continues to provide official reports back to HQ on what is happening on the ground and recommendations for consideration by capital.

In terms of the help desk set up by the Department, we continue to keep concerned parents informed about their children’s safety and welfare in China. We are conveying to them official and credible information from Chinese Authorities, University administrations, as well as vital information from the PNG Student Representatives and of course, from Kundu Beijing.

Ends.