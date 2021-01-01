Fokker jets services to Madang and Wewak suspended

Share the News











Air Niugini flights to and from Madang and Wewak will be operated by Dash-8 turboprop aircraft, to allow for runway maintenance and upgrading works at both airports by the National Airports Corporation.

The runway works at Madang and Wewak are in addition to the works at Nadzab airport, Lae, announced by the airline last week.

For the period between 23rd July and 13th August the useable runway at Madang will be too short for even limited Dash-8 operations, and Air Niugini flights to Madang during this period will be temporarily suspended.

Air Niugini regrets the inconvenience to the traveling public, however safety of operations remains its primary concern.

Fokker jet services to Madang and Wewak are expected to resume once the runway maintenance at both airports is completed.

This is presently forecast by NAC to be in October if weather permits.