Fokker Jet Resumes Services to Tokua while downgrading services to Nadzab

All Fokker jet services to Tokua airport, Rabaul resumed effective today, Tuesday 29th June 2021.

The resumption of Fokker flights follows the completion of runway repairs by the National Airports Corporation(NAC).

Since the works on the airport runway commenced in February last year, Air Niugini has been operating to Tokua airport using the 76 seat Q402 and 50 seats DHC-8-315 aircraft, but with passenger numbers restricted to as few as 20 at times because of the shortened runway.

Air Niugini General Manager Commercial Services, Dominic Kaumu said “ Restrictions at Tokua went on for over a year and has been causing inconvenience for both our customers and the airline. However, we understand runways must be maintained to the highest standard and we are pleased the works are now complete and we can resume our Fokker 100 jet services into Tokua airport”.

Meanwhile, all Air Niugini flights to Nadzab airport, Lae commencing today (29th June 21) will be operated by Dash 8 and Q400 aircraft to allow for NAC runway upgrade works at Nadzab.

This will continue for the next seven months.

The works at Nadzab require the temporary shortening of the runway hence it will be restricted only to the operation of Dash 8 and Q400, instead of the bigger Fokker aircraft, whilst these works are in progress.