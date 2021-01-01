Flights into Madang to continue till Sunday

Share the News











Air Niugini flights into Madang airport will continue until this Sunday despite notice of a temporary suspension on its flights.

The continuation of flights is a result of a three-day work delay on the commencement of the runway upgrade being carried out by the National Airports Corporation.

Initially, on July 6th, Air Niugini announced a temporary suspension on flights into Madang.

This saw calls from the Madang Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Industry to find alternatives for flights to still continue while the upgrade work is ongoing.

Air Niugini will have three Dash Eight flights to Madang today, on Saturday and Sunday while Tropic Air will continue services out of Madang where passengers can connect with Air Niugini Flights.