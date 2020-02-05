Flash Flooding Claims Seven

As of yesterday afternoon, seven people are confirmed to have died after flash flooding in the Mul district of Western Highlands Province.

The bodies of four people of them were retrieved this afternoon, miles away from the disaster area. Three are still missing.

Food gardens, houses, and animals were washed away by the flood.

Locals are still shocked that a small river can flood to an extent of 30 meters wide, and 10 meters deep, with a tidal wave consequences.

Local eye witness, Angra Pulga, said he returned from the bush, and heard the raging sound from the river, and in no time, he saw the small river turn into an angry wave, carrying down big stones, and trees turned upside down.

Angra fled for his life.

’’I was fetching firewood near the river, when I heard a large noise, and when I turned I saw the river flooding down, I had nowhere else to turn so I ran up the hill, took my family and fled.”

The local Nenga people said there was no rain yesterday to cause the river to flood, that was why they were caught by surprise.

At around 3 to 4pm yesterday, nature took its own course, and the flash flooding continued till midnight.

The small river called Kuma, starts from the foot of Mountain Hagen, joins the Gumanch river, and ends at Kikori.

These locals also lived at the tip of Mountain Hagen in Mul LLG.

A permanent house and household goods belonging to the Mul LLG President was also washed away.

Robert Namba, the Assistant District Administrator who’s also a local said the flood also took away two excavators, two permanent bridges and some sawmills a worst disaster he has ever witnessed.

The locals are cut off from going to the town, school, or hospital.

They are appealing to their local MP, Governor and the National Disaster center for relief supplies, as well as quick repairs to the damaged roads and bridges.

By Vasinatta Yama, EM TV New, Mt Hagen