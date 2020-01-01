25 C
Flag Lowering Ceremony to be held in Kavieng

For the first time in the country’s Independence history the lowering of the symbolic flag will be done outside of Port Moresby, with the Governor General scheduled to lower the flag in Kavieng at the New Ireland Legislative Assembly building grounds tomorrow.

The Governor General, Sir Bob Dadae and wife Lady Emerline Dadae arrived in Kavieng yesterday, accompanied by the founding father Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

Sir Bob will be officiating at the opening of the New Ireland Legislative Assembly on Independence Day.

On his first day of visit yesterday, the he visited several sites in the province and paid tribute to the founding fathers of the nation, acknowledging their presence together in New Ireland.

The Governor General travelled today by boat to Nusalava Island and will officiate at the opening tomorrow.

He is then expected to lower the PNG Flag at 5pm in Kavieng.

