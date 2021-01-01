Five-year-old Dorcas Kilalema pay a visit to ExxonMobil PNG

Share the News











Girls and boys must be introduced to STEM from a young age to encourage them to pursue a career in medicine, science, or engineering. Buk bilong Pikinini’s Early Childhood Education program provides the children with foundations in numeracy, problem-solving, and various play-based STEM activities throughout the year. However, there is nothing like seeing how it all works firsthand.

Today 5-year-old Dorcas Kilalema got the opportunity to explore what it takes to be an Engineer with ExxonMobil PNG. Dorcas was guided by two role models Kimberley Sabarei and Sebastian Hemetsberger, who showed her how a plant site looks and also made a visit to the operations control room. She also learned how to operate two-way radio and had a look at valves, compressors, pipelines, and was of course dressed in full PPE.

Photographer Roan Paul and Visual Artist Robert Weber captured images of Dorcas who greatly enjoyed her field trip and the opportunity to touch all sorts of machinery. A reader and video will be published and used as part of the BbP early learning program. Children just like Dorcas will be able to read and understand what an Engineer does and able to aspire to a future career in the STEM field which is greatly needed in PNG.

BbP has published a series of books entitled “When I Grow up – I want to be a Teacher, – Pilot, – Store Manager, -Paramedic, – ICT Officer and – Farmer. These new books will be launched during Book Week in August.

EMPNG has been generously sponsoring Buk bilong Pikinini since 2011 and has provided support for Library Learning Centres, program outreach, teacher training, a learning app, resource development, and Literacy Week.