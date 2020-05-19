Police are questioning five suspects in relation to the sexual assault on the wife of a police officer attached to the Special Services Division or SSD.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning near the Moitaka Ridge area at Nine Mile Settlement located close to the SSD base at McGregor Police Barracks.

Details surrounding this incident are still unclear.

However it is believed the victim left McGregor Police Barracks where she resides with her husband.

On her way to Moitaka Ridge she was sexually assaulted by a group of men who were under the influence of liquor.

The five suspects who are now in police custody were accused of sexually assaulting the victim on the early hours of last Saturday morning.

They were handed over to police after a group of police officers entered Moitaka Ridge and burned down few houses following reports of the sexual assault.

The Nine Mile Clinic which is located in the community affected has since remained closed since the weekend.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Perou N’Dranou has confirmed the surrender of some suspects who are now in police custody.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News, Port Moresby.

Related article(s):