May 21, 2020

Crime News

Five Suspects in Custody over Sexual Assault Incident

by Theckla Gunga2518

Five men have been handed over to NCD Police as suspects in a sexual assault incident involving the wife of a Special Services Division Officer with the Police.

Steven Wawa, a Community Leader at Nine Mile Moitaka Ridge in the Ward 12 of Moresby North-East confirmed the handover of the suspects.

The incident occurred on Saturday Morning around 3am when the victim after an argument with her husband walked out from their house at Nine Mile Settlement.

Along the way, she was sexual assaulted by a group of men about 2 kilometres from her place of residence.

In retaliation, members of the SSD raided the area where they believed the suspects lived and destroyed private properties including houses.

The situation is still tense although it has been reported that community leaders are willing to work with police bring normalcy back to their community.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News, Port Moresby.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

