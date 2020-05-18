Five men have been handed over to NCD Police as suspects in a sexual assault incident involving the wife of a Special Services Division Officer with the Police.

Steven Wawa, a Community Leader at Nine Mile Moitaka Ridge in the Ward 12 of Moresby North-East confirmed the handover of the suspects.

The incident occurred on Saturday Morning around 3am when the victim after an argument with her husband walked out from their house at Nine Mile Settlement.

Along the way, she was sexual assaulted by a group of men about 2 kilometres from her place of residence.

In retaliation, members of the SSD raided the area where they believed the suspects lived and destroyed private properties including houses.

The situation is still tense although it has been reported that community leaders are willing to work with police bring normalcy back to their community.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News, Port Moresby.