Northern Region Assistant Commissioner of Police Peter Guinness said five robbery suspects were shot dead while exchanging gun-shots with police along Madang Highway as police continues to monitor the highway during the COVID­-19 State of Emergency period.

He has warned suspects along Nebiri Top and Naru sections of the Madang Highway to be mindful of their unlawful deeds as police will continue to hunt them down. Stating that travelling public along that part of the road must be given the comforts of travelling and must not be disturbed.

He said due to constant arm robbery in that particular area a concerted effort was put into capturing those criminals which resulted in the shooting dead of five robbery suspects.

He said a number of their weapons were retrieved including factory made guns, staple guns and bush knives. The corpses are now at Modilon Hospital Morgue.

He said police at Wara Market who were manning the road checks during the SoE picked up an intelligence report last Friday that there was a plan robbery along the Nebiri Top and Naru section of the Madang Highway. The suspects were targeting those PMV travelling out of Madang.