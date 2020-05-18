28.7 C
Port Moresby
May 18, 2020

Crime Momase News

Five Shot Dead along Madang Highway

by EMTV Online577

Northern Region Assistant Commissioner of Police Peter Guinness said five robbery suspects were shot dead while exchanging gun-shots with police along Madang Highway as police continues to monitor the highway during the COVID­-19 State of Emergency period.

He has warned suspects along Nebiri Top and Naru sections of the Madang Highway to be mindful of their unlawful deeds as police will continue to hunt them down. Stating that  travelling public along that part of the road must be given the comforts of travelling and must not be disturbed.

He said due to constant arm robbery in that particular area a concerted effort was put into capturing those criminals which resulted in the shooting dead of five robbery suspects.

He said a number of their weapons were retrieved including factory made guns, staple guns and bush knives. The corpses are now at Modilon Hospital Morgue.

He said police at Wara Market who were manning the road checks during the SoE picked up an intelligence report last Friday that there was a plan robbery along the Nebiri Top and Naru section of the Madang Highway. The suspects were targeting those PMV travelling out of Madang.

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

ITI Declared As Higher Institution

EMTV Online

Tadup Councilor Improvises During Drought Using Bio-Sand Filter For Water

EMTV Online

EMTV News – 15th December 2016

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!