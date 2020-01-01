Fire Destroys Sections of UPNG’s Accommodation Facility

The University of Papua New Guinea has witnessed yet another fire that destroyed sections of its accommodation facility for students in a space of three years.

At 7am this morning two rooms at Block One of the recently built Games Village were up in flames just as students were making their way to the mess for breakfast.

The fire started at the ground level of Block One but was successfully put out by students and later firefighters who arrived at the scene after being alerted.

Since 2014, a number of accommodation facilities at UPNG have gone up flames.

This includes Lasitewa a dormitory for second and third-year male students and Kapandu, a dormitory for first-year male students.

The current damaged block was part of the buildings that made up the Games Village hosting athletes during the 2015 Pacific Games.