FinCorp joins Man Up Campaign

More men are standing up with PNG Man Up to take the pledge and call for tougher laws to protect women and girls. Male employees of fincorp showed their support in signing and taking the pledge to push for change.

FinCorp Internal Audit Manager, Luke Eli, said it is time men stood up to protect women and girls

“Violence against women has been happening for a long time and it’s time that we as men stand up to show our support

“Those men that beat women up are roaming on the streets”

“We want to see a very strong law enacted by the parliament. We want to see that law take effect and those men that abuse women be held accountable for their actions”

FinCorp Chief Financial Officer, Dominic Armbrust presented a check of K12,000 to support PNG Man Up in their operations.

“FinCorp’s always had a non-tolerance towards violence against women particularly but with any person and we feel proud to support Solomon in their efforts to change men’s attitude towards women which is not acceptable in PNG and not acceptable around the world”

Present to receive the cheque was PNG Man Up Chairman, Solomon Kantha, who along with like-minded men are pushing for tighter laws and tougher punishment upon perpetrators of Domestic and Gender based violence.

Kantha congratulated FinCorp for taking the pledge and thanked them for the donation.

“Gender based violence is always seen as a women’s issue, it’s time for men to stand up together, step up and take action..”

“Not only in the work place but at the homes as well to protect our women” said Kantha.

This comes after the gruesome murder of Jenelyn Kennedy on the 23rd of June 2020.

Her death wasn’t the first of its kind here in Papua New Guinea, however, this time, it riled up a nationwide stir, causing many to call for our justice system to be strengthened.

A week after its inception, PNG Man Up hosted a vigil for Jenelyn Kennedy where men in attendance took a pledge to stand up and push for change.

Fincorp’s Chief Asset Management Officer, Adam Hughes, who is part of the group that founded PNG Man up, made a call to other organisations to join the cause, take the pledge and stand up for change in the laws.

“FinCorp has now led the way in having men in the organisation come out and take the pledge, my challenge is to all other organisations out there. They should be contacting Man Up and also committing to taking the pledge”

“If we can do it, everybody can do it, and frankly, everybody should be doing it”

By Helen Sea – EMTV News – Port Moresby