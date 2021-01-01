FIFA Council announces key FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 dates

Share the News











A third package of reforms to the transfer system has been approved today by the FIFA Council. The reforms concern important regulatory matters regarding the international transfer of minors, squad sizes (in particular with respect to loans), player registration periods and transfer windows, financial regulation, and related matters, including collective bargaining agreements, sporting just cause and registration.

The reforms were approved by the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee last Friday following an ongoing and wide-ranging consultation process conducted with key actors throughout the world of football. The latest package follows previous reforms that resulted in the creation of a clearinghouse and regulatory conditions to enforce the payment of training compensation.

Meeting by videoconference on the eve of the 71st FIFA Congress, the FIFA Council also approved key dates for the international match calendars, chief among which were the tournament dates for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ from 20 July to 20 August 2023. The new play-off tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be held from 17 to 23 February 2023.

The Council also approved dates for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ (11-30 October 2022), FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022™ (10-28 August 2022), as well as a 14-team play-off for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™, taking place between 19 and 25 June this year.

In addition, the Council approved the establishment of respective FIFA subsidiaries to manage the organisation of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and New Zealand and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Canada, Mexico, and the USA. The 71st FIFA Congress will be broadcast live on FIFA.com as of 15:00 CEST tomorrow, Friday, 21 May.