Fibre Optic Cable Landing to start in Vanimo

The Kumul Submarine Cable Network (KSCN), a national transmission network that is being constructed in various parts of the country will start in Vanimo later this month.

An official launch is expected to happen next week that will see PNG DataCo and its project partners start the cable landing.

Spearheaded by PNG DataCo, the KSCN is part of a modern domestic and international network that will connect all provincial capitals to the global community with fast and cheap internet rates using fibre optic and satellite connectivity.

So far, the project has progressed well with the successful completion of the cable landing from Sydney Australia to Port Moresby.

In November last year, PNG DataCo announced when the network comes online there will be a significant improvement in internet connectivity highlighting the huge reduction in wholesale internet prices.

The Vanimo cable landing is also significant as it will connect PNG to the growing Asian market. The KSCN which compromises of 15 coastal province capitals will connect Vanimo to Jayapura in Indonesia.

The Vanimo cable landing is expected to be complete by mid-2020.