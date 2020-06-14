26 C
Port Moresby
June 15, 2020

News

Farmers Making Losses

by Godwin Eki291

Vegetable farmers and sellers in Port Moresby are making losses in the hundreds of kina after finding out that their vegetables shipped by Bismarck Shipping, were rotten.

These rotten vegetables include carrots, avocados, taros, and cabbages.

Agriculture and Live Stock Secretary says the government has set up a scheme to help farmers subsidise the freight cost but it is still frustrating to see unhappy farmers to receive rotten vegetables.

These vegetable are transported from Goroka and Hagen to Lae before they are shipped to Port Moresby by Bismark Shipping, where each container is charged at K2000.

This week angry farmers and vegetable sellers raised their concerns after receiving rotten vegetable and fruits from Mismark shipping.

They say Mismark shipping failed to properly handle their vegetables, where certain fruits such as Avocado and Carrot were shipped in dry containers there for rotting away.

While it is an expensive exercise for the vegetable farmers, the government has stepped in to support the farmers by subsidizing the freight cost.

There are still questioned raised by the unhappy vegetable farmers if Misbark will pay for the damages or lose made.

Kombuk says appropriate measures will be taken to solve the matter so that farmers are not left vulnerable.

By Godwin Eki, EMTV News, Port Moresby

Godwin Eki
has been a Sports Reporter since he started work with Media Niugini Limited in 2013, under News and Production. Coming from a background in Nursing and Paramedics from Queensland, Australia, he finds it interesting covering sports from the community level right through to the regional level. Hoping to one day tap into reporting on PNG politics, economics, environmental issues and other challenges Papua New Guineans face, he’s also covered stories on a variety of topics other than sports. His philosophy is: Believe, Act and Pursue.

