Farmers in Jiwaka taught to make their own stock feed

More than 100 local farmers in the Anglimp-South Waghi electorate, Jiwaka graduated with Certificates from Unitech after attending weeklong training, organized by the University of Technology agriculture department.

Lecturers from the Department were in Jiwaka Province recently, conducting agricultural and life skill training for farmers. They were taught how to make stockfeed, using local food, as a way of generating income.

The training was one of UOT’s community roles to bring back knowledge to the villages, and supply information to the rural majority.

According to researches done by the University’s Agriculture Department, they have identified a financial burden on rural farmers, in terms of buying stock feed for the livestock, and the transportation cost. This prompted the lecturers to pass on knowledge for free so that farmers can make their own stock feeds at a cheaper cost.

Locals were taught to make stockfeed from kaukau and tapioca for their piggery, poultry, fish, cow, and duck farms. Women were also taught to make decorations using a material, and floriculture.