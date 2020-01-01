30 C
Port Moresby
July 21, 2020

Family Support Centres Established in Hela Province

by Lillian Keneqa42

Over the past twelve months, Hela Hospital has seen an increase in the number of people accessing their Family Support Centre.

Due to this, two new family support centers were opened in Koroba and Magarima Hospitals along with more community awareness.

Unit Manager of the Hela Hospital Family Support Center says 140 community awareness sessions have been conducted since January.

Sister Clare Lembo attests that every week they get requests from schools and communities to talk about the help that is available.

Since January this year, the center has provided services to over 600 people.

The two newly established Centres in Koroba and Magarima Hospitals served between them over 160 people.

And over a thousand consultations were also provided between all three Family Support Centres in Hela Province.

