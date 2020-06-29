With whispers of compensation for the death of Jenelyn Kennedy, her family has made it clear, that they will not be entertained.

They strictly want justice to be served in court.

The case was deferred to tomorrow because court files were not ready for arraignment today.

The suspect is expected to appear before the court at 9am.

As the family beefs up for the start of the legal process for Late Jenelyn’s case tomorrow in Court, the family in a media conference after the deferral at the committal court today said there is greater need for co-operation with law enforcers to bring back confidence in the system and raise the benchmark.

Adding that NO COMPENSATION will be entertained and justice will be served nonetheless.

The family in their call for action say the law, like the Family Protection Act, the Criminal Code Act and the Lukautim Pikinini Act need to be sternly looked at and for enforcers and stakeholders to rise up and take action.

While it is understood the police are still questioning the three suspects, and are yet to get statements from the main eye witness, that is, Rachael Ipang- Jenelyn’s babysitter and best friend; the family are also collating supporting affidavits to add weight to Jenelyn’s case and are adamant for more charges to be laid against Kaiwi.

They openly discredited families who take monetary compensation in exchange for justice being served for a loved one lost due to domestic violence.

Meanwhile, Bhosip Kaiwi, the main suspect in the murder is still being kept at the Boroko Police Cells and will appear before the court tomorrow at 9am.