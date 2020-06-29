Family Calls for Impartial Investigation

The case involving the murder of Late Jenelyn Kennedy has been deferred to tomorrow because court files were not ready for arraignment today.

Bhosip Kaiwi, the main suspect in the murder is being kept at the Boroko Police Cells and will appear before the court tomorrow at 1pm.

The media, relatives and friends turned up at the waigani Committal Court this morning in the hope that the court would issue the warrant for the transfer of Kaiwi to Bomana.

However, after the court was postponed to 1pm tomorrow, Jenelyn’s aunty Elizabeth Bradshaw expressed disappointment at the Chief Prosecutor for deferring the matter.

The family of late Jenelyn Kennedy, are calling on law enforcers for an independent and impartial investigation.

Family, friends and concerned Papua New Guineans met yesterday at late Jenelyn’s grandparent’s home at Murray Barracks to show solidarity and support to the immediate family.

Four years later and after two children, she is now dead and the man arrested for her death is her partner and the father of her two children.

While her lifeless body lay alone in the cold chambers of the funeral home, family and friends continue to gather to remember her short lived life and come up with ideas to seek justice for her death.

Her brother Kiloh Kennedy, assured the crowd of mourners that they will not accept any form of compensation or monetary help from the suspect’s family for his sister’s funeral expenses.

Mr Thomas Opa, a close friend and relative said all eyes are now on the police to do the right thing.

He said in PNG, there are laws in place but the problem is often in enforcing the law by the law enforcers.

He reiterated the call by the family for impartial investigation into the death of the late Jenelyn.

Opa’s call follows testimonies by the late Jenelyn’s grandfather and uncle that, they had sought police help back in 2016 at three different police stations but police failed to see the seriousness of the matter.

He this fight is not just for justice for Jenelyn but to ensure change in the way Papua New Guinea approaches and addresses domestic violence issues.