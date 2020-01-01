EU Remains an Important Development Partner of PNG

Prime Minister James Marape, MP says the European Union continues to remain a strategic and important development partner of Papua New Guinea.

Prime Minister Marape said PNG remains grateful and continues to enjoy mutually beneficial relations since 1977.

He made these remarks during his meeting with the European Union Resident His Excellency Jernej Videtic, in Port Moresby earlier this week.

During their discussions, they touched on political and business council dialogues, the EU grant project in East Sepik, and the European Development Fund.

Prime Minister Marape says they also discussed the issues of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in our waters as well as the issues of traveling Papua New Guineans in obtaining Schengen Visas to visit EU member countries.

Mr. Marape further assured Ambassador Videtic of PNG’s continued commitment to work closely with him to further advance relations for the mutual benefit of all our countries and people.