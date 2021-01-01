ESP Administrators and Stakeholders seek to sign MOU with PNGFA

Share the News











Football administrators and stakeholders in East Sepik province have agreed in principle to sign an Agreement of Understanding (MOU) with the PNG Football Association as guide to develop football in East Sepik province moving forward.

Currently there are three entities who claimed to administer football in the province; the Sepik Soccer Provincial Association (SSPA), the Sepik Futsal Association (SFA) and the Wewak Football Association.

Kapi Natto stressed that PNGFA wants to see on soccer body run the administration of football in East Sepik and then down to the local districts.

“We cannot have one, two, or three entities to run football in the province. It would be impossible and it would go against the PNGFA, OFC, and FIFA good governance and transparency ethics,” he said.

Kapi Natto said the MOU would be sent to all these groups including ESP Provincial Government for them to see and put their input before PNGFA legal people draft the final MOU.

“It is important to note that these MOU is a guide to help disgruntled parties to come to agreement to see which is the right path to move football forward in East Sepik province,” the president said.

If parties don’t agree, PNGFA would be force to apply normalization process to resolve the matter which include dissolve or suspend all the football associations and appoint and an interim care-taker administrator to administrator to management football in a given time frame leading towards appointment of caretaker

Normalisation process is being used widely by OFC and FIFA to stabilize associations that have disputes or problems.