Esa’ala Signs NID MOU

The District of Esa’ala in the Miline Bay Province is the latest to sign an MOU with the National Identity Office to roll out NID registration in the district

Deputy Prime and Parliamentary member of Esa’ala Davis Steven, presented a cheque of K500,000 to partner with the NID Office, to start registering the population.

The District of Esa’ala in the Miline Bay Province has signed up as the 24th District to partner with the National Identity Office to have its people registered.

Deputy Prime and Parliamentary member of Esa’ala Davis Steven, with his District Administrator signed the MOU with Acting Registrar General of the Civil Identity and registry Office Noel Mobiha.

Mobiha said the estimated cost to run the project would be K172,000, but the funding from the Esa’ala district support improvement program was K500,000

Davis Steven says that the district has been facing problems associated with personal identification cards especially for banking purposes.

Mobiha said the estimated population of the Esa’ala was 60,000 and it would take a year at maximum to register the population depending on the amount of mobile registration boxes they can bring over.

Mobiha said they will record important figures in the community and those that will help to bring awareness before a full scale registration takes place

But of course this depends on the funding, with Mobiha pointing out that some of the 24 districts which signed similar MOU’s have not given any money as yet

By Fidelis Sukina, EMTV News, Port Moresby