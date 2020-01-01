Enzo’s Express Officially Launched at Nature Park

Share the News











Enzo’s Express Takeaway is now the new manager of the Port Moresby Nature Park’s Café.

Visitors will now enjoy specially tailored meals to suit their needs and take a stroll around the park.

The Enzo Brand is fast gaining popularity through its outlets at Coral Sea Hotels around the country.

And the Nature Park is an ideal spot for families, school children and the general public to learn about the flora and fauna of PNG, and the opportunity to ‘refresh’ visitors is one Enzo’s welcome.

Michelle McGeorge, Nature Park’s CEO welcomed this partnership and says the park is delighted.

“Deep down I’ve known there could be an amazing partnership that we could do with the Cafe to be more than just for the guests of Nature Park but also service the communities as far as Rainbow, Gerehu and UPNG,” says Ms McGeorge.

“We’re really excited that we had the discussion with Gateway Hotel and we’ve now gotten to today which we are officially lauching Enzo’s at the Nature Park,” adds McGeorge.

Steamships General Manager Corporate Affairs David Toua also shared similar sentiments and thanked the Park’s Management.

“Thank you Nature Park for considering Coral Sea Hotels and Steamship in this partnership,” says Toua.

And added they are looking forward to it.

The Enzo’s Nature Café is a subsidiary of the Coral Sea Hotels and specializes in an array of takeaways from pizza’s to burgers, pies to fresh sandwiches, rolls and wraps to curries and casseroles.

The Park now welcome visitors who have yet to dine at the Nature’s Cafe, to drop by the Nature Park to try out the new menu from Enzo’s Express.