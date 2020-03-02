Environment and Conservation Targeting 10 million Trees Campaign

A nationwide campaign to plant ten million trees over the next 10 years has been announced.

Environment and Conservation Minister Wera Mori says this campaign is an effort to mitigate climate change effects.

Minister Mori says Simbu and Eastern Highlands provinces will pilot the project with schools, churches and other agencies in the private and public sector to be involved.

The Environment and Conservation Minister says the campaign is to sustain and ensure PNG’s forest is sustainable. Minister Mori says as a member of the international community, threats and effects of global warming is real.

He says the 10million tree planting campaign is an effort the country must embrace.

According to Minister Mori, global temperature will rise by 2 degrees centigrade in the next 10 years. That is concern for all and the responsible Government Department is determined to plant 10million trees in the next 10 years.

Sports icon and long serving Kumul Captain Bal Numapo has been announced as the Tree Planting Ambassador for the campaign. The Environment Minister is urging all sectors to participate in the tree planting campaign.

The 10million tree planting project will be launched in Kundiawa on the 6th of March.

By Jack Lapauve Jr, EMTV – Port Moresby