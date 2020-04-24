Enga to Crop Importing Veggies from provinces

Enga Provincial Government, through Governor Sir Peter Ipatas in the next two weeks will be introducing the ban of transporting food crops from other provinces into Enga.

Sir Peter said this is to encourage his people to make use of the K1 Million stimulus package on agriculture.

Most of the fresh produces that are sold at local markets in Enga are being bought from Mt Hagen.

Governor Ipatas during one of his visit to Wapenamanda Electorate this week, for Covid-19 awareness told his people that they would not be allowed to buy fresh vegetables in Mt Hagen to be resold in Wabag.

Fresh produces such as pineapple, banana, potatoe, sweet potatoes and fruits, as well as vegies.

In light of the Corona Virus pandemic, Enga Provincial Government has imposed tough measures.

The recent was the total ban of betel nut for an indefinite period, and now fresh produces.

EPG has deposited a K1 Million stimulus package at the National Development Bank, for Enga people to use to buy crop seedlings, pesticides and fertilizers to start farming.

This is to prepare its people, if and when our economy is badly affected by the pandemic.

Governor Sir Peter Ipatas said another K10 Million would be made available, if only his people make use of the K1 Million stimulus package on agriculture.

Ipatas has made it his business to be in the province in the last three weeks, by taking the Provincial Covid-19 Committee around in all the electorates to do awareness program