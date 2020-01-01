Enga Governor’s Vision to Produce Top Math and Science Students

Share the News











Enga Provincial Government through the leadership of Governor Sir Peter Ipatas is adamant to improve the academic standard of schools in the Province.

Governor Ipatas has envisioned to see Enga producing the best and the top science and Maths students in the Country.

The Provincial Government is partnering with Universities in the Country to fulfil its dream.

Enga Provincial Government through Action Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas has achieved one of its vision, to invest in Education in the province so that more Engans can be educated.

His next step is to ensure that secondary schools in the province are producing top science and Maths students.

Sir Peter said Engans should be celebrating independence, because they are contributors to the development of the Country, by producing more human resources in both the public and private sectors.

Enga Provincial Secondary School Inspector, Henry Kapao told EMTV News that students in Enga have the potential in Maths and Science, but there is still room for improvement in English and Literature.

Kapao said the support from the Provincial Government to all the schools in the Province is overwhelming, therefore stakeholders, teachers and students must perform extremely hard.

The Provincial Government is pushing for Highlands Lutheran International School in Wapenamanda Electorate to become a National School of Excellence.

Currently, top Maths and Science students are sponsored by the Provincial Government to do complete Grades 11 and 12 at HLIS.

Last year, HLIS came 8th place in the overall Education Department ranking.

EPG partnered with University of Goroka and offered Bachelors in Maths, Science and English at their Wabag Campus at Enga Teachers College.

They also partnered with Pacific Adventist University, and offered Bachelor course in Midwifery and Nursing at Enga College of Nursing.