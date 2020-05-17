Enga Government allocates K8 Million for Tackling COVID-19

The Enga Provincial Government has allocated K8 million to prevent Covid-19 from entering the province.

The funding will be put into programs like school hygiene and sanitation, agriculture stimulus package, infrastructure and transportation.

Sir Peter said the special funding allocation on containing Covid-19 is in line with the national government’s direction through the SOE controller to all provinces to respond to the pandemic.

Governor Ipatas said as Covid-19 continues to cause havoc in the world with death tolls skyrocketing while hospitalising thousands daily, it is important to have counter.

By Lillian Sopera Keneqa, EMTV News.