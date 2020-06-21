24.7 C
Port Moresby
June 21, 2020

ENGA- Australia Partnership Strengthened

by Vasinatta Yama600

The Australian High Commissioner to PNG, Jonathan Philip, recently visited Enga Province for the first time since taking up office,  to strengthen the relationship left by his predecessor, Bruce Davis.

The two days visit by the Australian High Commissioner to PNG; Jonathan Philp is to maintain their strong relationship.

Their partnership has seen more changes in health and education in Enga Province

Philp visited project sites that are either counter-funded or fully funded by the Australian government under the PNG-Australian partnership.

Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas said his government is emphasizing on people to people relationship, and pending the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, to have further discussions on sending seasonal workers to Australia.

Philp told the people of Enga that what the Province has done in Health and Education has attracted this strong partnership

Project sites that he visited were the Kompiam district hospital, Enga college of nursing, the newly built provincial hospital, Enga Teachers College and few others.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, DFAT has given  K10 Million, to address the chronic shortage of teachers in the province, which they achieved

DFAT also funded a four-storey building at Enga Teachers College to give access to teacher education

Philp agreed to maintain their relationship, and continue to support Enga  in Health and Education.

Sir Peter Ipatas also said his government will ensure that Enga becomes the education and health hub of the nation.

By Vasinatta Yama, EMTV News, Mt Hagen

Vasinatta Yama
graduated from Divine Word University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations, as well as minors in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies. Her current focus is reporting on court and crime stories as part of the news team. She constantly strives to improve her skills in investigative reporting.

