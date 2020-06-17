The Enga Provincial Government and the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to forge a strategic partnership to increase compliance and tax collections in the province.

IRC Commissioner General Sam Koim signed on behalf of IRC whilst Enga Provincial Administrator, Dr Samson Amean signed on behalf of the provincial government witnessed by Governor for Enga, Grand Chief Sir Peter Ipatas.

Enga Province has about 1821 registered taxpayers and the partnership is aimed at making sure that EPG and IRC work together to reduce the compliance gaps.

As part of the MOU, EPG is committed to provide office space for IRC to operate and work closely with its provincial revenue branch.

With EPGs support, IRC hopes to boost its compliance and revenue collection activities in Enga.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby