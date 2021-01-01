Encouraging performances from the next generation of PNG athletes

Share the News











Part one of the 2021 PNG Air Athletics Grand Prix Series which concluded in Port Moresby yesterday, saw some encouraging performances from the next generation of PNG representative athletes.

Outstanding performances on the track were seen from Dilu Goiye of Simbu who was a runaway winner in the 5000m and also ran second in a very good 3000m race.

Bouganville athletes based at NSI, Jonathan Dende and Alphonse Igish were both very impressive in the 400m, clocking times of 48.74 and 48.92 seconds respectively.

East New Britain athlete Adolf Kauba was a very impressive winner in the 800m and made a strong showing in the 400m clocking 49.31 seconds for third place.

In the women’s division, young Lenia Gilis from WNB had a good weekend with a strong showing in all three sprinting events and Edna Boafob took the opportunity to hone her skills in a range of events as she prepares for the Heptathlon next year.

Utmei Secondary student Mary Tenge looked strong in both the 3000m and 5000m events, both of which she won comfortably whilst her young schoolmate Monica Kalua had the upper hand in the 1500m and placed second and third respectively in the longer races.

In the field events, Leah Neil of ENB won the women’s long jump and high jump. In the men’s division, the competition provided an opportunity to developing talents Kenneth Harrison and Isaac Kambuka to compete with senior athletes Eldan Toti, Rocka Manau, and Robert Oa.