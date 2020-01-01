ENBP takes new approach to sustain tourism industry

Share the News











The East New Britain Tourism Authority has embarked on an Agro-Tourism concept to sustain the tourism industry from crumbling.

Provincial Tourism Authority CEO, Gard Renson says the concept includes engaging local farmers to supply fresh produce to urban markets outside of the province.

He says the concept has provided an avenue for the province to display not only tourism attractions, but also display other essentials that the province can offer.

So far, local farmers have air freighted more than one ton of fresh produce to urban markets in Port Moresby.

Mr. Renson says the tourism authority is using its already available connections with local farmer cooperatives, to make the Agro-Tourism concept a success.

The move comes following a financial downturn facing the tourism industry in the province prompted by the impacts of COVID-19.