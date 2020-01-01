ENBP Provincial Administrator Suspended Over Allegations of Misappropriation

Share the News











East New Britain provincial administrator and Controller Wilson Matava has been sidelined from office following allegations of misappropriation.

It is understood a fraud team arrived in the province from Port Moresby last week to commence investigation into Mr. Matava’s alleged involvement in the use of K1 million, a portion of the K20 million tourism infrastructure grant given by the national government in 2015 to boost the tourism industry in the province.

The move comes after a PEC meeting last week where PEC members agreed to sideline Matava during the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, deputy provincial administrator, Levi Mano has been appointed as the acting Provincial Administrator.

The National Executive Council is expected to make a formal announcement later, on whether Matava remains in office or not given the allegations leveled against him.