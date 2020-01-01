25.9 C
Port Moresby
August 13, 2020

Islands News

ENBP Provincial Administrator Suspended Over Allegations of Misappropriation

by Edwin Fidelis546
East New Britain provincial administrator and Controller Wilson Matava has been sidelined from office following allegations of misappropriation.
It is understood a fraud team arrived in the province from Port Moresby last week to commence investigation into Mr. Matava’s alleged involvement in the use of K1 million, a portion of the K20 million tourism infrastructure grant given by the national government in 2015 to boost the tourism industry in the province.
The move comes after a PEC meeting last week where PEC members agreed to sideline Matava during the course of the investigation.
Meanwhile, deputy provincial administrator, Levi Mano has been appointed as the acting Provincial Administrator.
The National Executive Council is expected to make a formal announcement later, on whether Matava remains in office or not given the allegations leveled against him.

Edwin Fidelis
is EMTV's correspondent based in Kokopo, East New Britain. He has been with EMTV for four years covering social issues, crime, politics, development and business stories for news and documentary programs. Edwin graduated from Divine Word University in 2013 with a Bachelor in Communication Arts and Journalism.

