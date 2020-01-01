ENB Tourism Industry Affected by COVID-19 Incursion

East New Britain Tourism Industry is facing a financial downturn prompted by the COVID-19 incursion.

Tour operators, hotels, and guest house owners have seen a drastic decline in the number of international visitors as much of their businesses rely entirely on them to generate their business income.

CEO of the East New Britain Tourism Authority Gard Renson says the global pandemic has left the industry on the verge of collapsing.

The province which usually sees about 12 cruise ships every year since 2018 has now seen no cruise ships since the lockdown in March this year.

Mr. Renson says the tourism office is looking at other available alternatives in an attempt to keep the industry alive.

And he is appealing to other government sectors in the province to support the tourism office.