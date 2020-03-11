ENB Tourism in ‘Red’

There is a cloud of controversy hanging over the Kokopo War Museum following instructions to have the tourism site closed down.

The possible closure follows a blanket ban imposed by the East New Britain Provincial Government restricting cruise ships from entering the province spurred by quarantine threats from the novel coronavirus.

It is understood, caretaker of the Kokopo war Museum, Michael Lussick has flagged the authorities of the closure as the site depends on tourists to generate its income.

Chief Executive officer of the East New Britain Tourism Authority, Gard Renson has refused to close the site as his office has not been given the ‘OK’ to do so.

Meanwhile, tour operators in the province are facing a financial downturn as cruise ships scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks are restricted.

Most of the local tour operators depend on visiting tourists to make money.

The ban, however, has left many of them questioning how their businesses will survive during the ban as the provincial government hasn’t provided any alternatives during this period.