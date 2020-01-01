26 C
Port Moresby
July 29, 2020

Crime Islands News News Bulletin

ENB Police Confiscate Drugs Bound for New Ireland

by Edwin Fidelis214

A drug smuggler was nabbed by police in East New Britain last week when ferrying 28 kilogram of cannabis destined for New Ireland Province on a PNG Air flight.

The suspect, Kelly Giba from East Sepik and resides in Madang travelled into the province via Lae’s Nadzab airport but was intercepted by Tokua Airport police.

The drug was wrapped in plastic wrappers and stacked in two suitcases.

East New Britain provincial police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali says the street value of cannabis is worth more than seventy thousand kina.

PPC Tabali says it is unusual for traffickers to use commercial flights to smuggle such items as most of them arrive in the province along the New Britain Highway or transported to New Ireland province by sea.

The suspect has been locked up at the Kokopo police cell and awaits his court appearance.

Edwin Fidelis
is EMTV's correspondent based in Kokopo, East New Britain. He has been with EMTV for four years covering social issues, crime, politics, development and business stories for news and documentary programs. Edwin graduated from Divine Word University in 2013 with a Bachelor in Communication Arts and Journalism.

