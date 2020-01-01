ENB Police Confiscate Drugs Bound for New Ireland

A drug smuggler was nabbed by police in East New Britain last week when ferrying 28 kilogram of cannabis destined for New Ireland Province on a PNG Air flight.

The suspect, Kelly Giba from East Sepik and resides in Madang travelled into the province via Lae’s Nadzab airport but was intercepted by Tokua Airport police.

The drug was wrapped in plastic wrappers and stacked in two suitcases.

East New Britain provincial police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali says the street value of cannabis is worth more than seventy thousand kina.

PPC Tabali says it is unusual for traffickers to use commercial flights to smuggle such items as most of them arrive in the province along the New Britain Highway or transported to New Ireland province by sea.

The suspect has been locked up at the Kokopo police cell and awaits his court appearance.