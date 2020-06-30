The second COVID-19 isolation facility in East New Britain Province was opened last Friday.

The facility named ‘Gunan na Niuvia’ or Home of the Overcomers was officially opened by the Deputy Prime Minister Davis Steven.

The deputy prime minister says the facility is the first to be built in the country to cater for cases of COVID-19.

He says East New Britain is leading by example by not relying on assistance from Waigani, but to utilize whatever the province has.

The facility was an initiative of the East New Britain provincial government built in response to two reported positive COVID-19 cases in the province.

Also present during the opening was the health minister Jelta Wong, East New Britain Governor Nakikus Konga, and Rabaul MP and Opposition Leader Dr. Allan Marat.