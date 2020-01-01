ENB Gender Based Violence Campaign

Share the News











The family and sexual violence unit in East New Britain Province have thrown their support behind the campaign against gender base violence.

A two-day event that will begin today with the theme, Noken Pait, Lukautim Pamili, hopes to educate the public about how issues relating to gender based violence can be addressed.

The event will be hosted by the sexual violence unit with support from Coca cola and the Pacific Kanaka music and events limited at the Ralum show ground.

The awareness campaign comes amidst the unprecedented reports of domestic abuse all over the country.

The family and sexual violence unit in East New Britain province sees about two to three cases of abuse every week, most of theses cases involve sexual abuse of minors and female victims.

Only a few of these abuses are reported to police while many continue to remain unreported and solved out of court.

The main highlight of the two-day event will be music performances by local artists which the organizers believe will amplify the main message behind gender-based violence.