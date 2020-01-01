EMTV Official Apology

The EMTV Management & News team wishes to apologize for making an accidental factual error on our website yesterday, 27th July 2020, in which we mistakenly reported and named the Prime Minister as ‘Peter O’Neill’ instead of ‘James Marape.’

It was an inexcusable error on the part of our editorial team and we take full responsibility for this oversight.

We acknowledge and respect that the Honorable James Marape remains the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.

This unintentional honest mistake should in no way reflect EMTV’s proven professionalism and/or our continued commitment to the elected government of PNG.

We understand that this may have caused distress, unnecessary assumptions and misconception, and EMTV sincerely and humbly apologizes for any embarrassment caused to the Prime Minister, Honorable James Marape, his Government, and to Papua New Guineans nationwide.