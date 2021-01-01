EMTV named as exclusive broadcaster of 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Share the News











EMTV and FM100 have been named as the official broadcasters of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, throughout Papua New Guinea on Television and Radio, respectively.

All matches will be aired on FM100 and on TV. The matches will also be live-streamed on EMTV’s online platforms and on Telikom TV.

The world cup is scheduled to take place, from the 23rd of October to the 8th of November.

The PNG Kumuls are in Pool D with Tonga, Cook Islands, and Wales. Kumuls’ first match will be against Tonga on Wednesday 27th of October, at 4:00 am. A replay of the match will be at 8:30 pm.

Meanwhile, our Women’s team, the PNG Orchids will face Canada on Wednesday 10th November, at 3:00 am local time. A replay of the match will be at 8:30 pm.