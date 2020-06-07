An Elderly man residing at Nautana in the Nation’s Capital has been killed after a confrontation with police yesterday.

In retaliation over his death, roadblocks were set up this morning, as they demand answers from police.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Perou DNranou when addressing the people assured them that an investigation will be made into this incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the police in an attempt to disperse crowds, at the bus stop area, open fired at the people.

They claimed police were responding to a call from the Stop and Shop management when the incident happened.

The elderly man from Jiwaka later died from bullet wounds to his chest.

These morning roadblocks were set up, at the road leading up to Nautana Settlement, as frustrated people, demanded answers from police.

According to community leader Greg Malie, many innocent people have been killed in this manner, over the years.

They are calling on the police to meet all funeral expenses.

“They will meet this cost, whatever we do, we make sure that the police and SnS know too,” says Malie.

Metropolitan Superintendent Perou NDranou, when addressing the people this morning, assured the people that an investigation will be made into this incident.

The people were also urged to follow instructions, to stay out of such incidents.

Eyewitnesses were also urged to come forward with any information, for police to start the investigation.