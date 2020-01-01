Eight-times Rugby Sevens Rep Keen to Get Back on the Field

Share the News











It’s never a good feeling to not be able to play the game you love…sitting at the sidelines while your teammates take the field and wishing you were with them.

Sadly, this is the case for 28-year-old Himah Alu, eighth times PNG Rugby Union 7s representative player, and University Piggies Flanker.

Himah currently suffers from torn meniscus – forceful twisting or hyper-flexing of the knee joint, an injury he got while playing in a domestic 7s tournament in 2018.

“I fell awkwardly on my left knee resulting in a tear to the meniscus and have been managing it since with rehabilitation and strapping during games,” says Himah.

In 2019, he re-injured his knee and sat out the whole season while undergoing rehab.

While training for this year’s season, Himah’s worst nightmare returned, he had injured his knee for the third time.

This time prompted him to consider seeking medical treatment for his injury.

“I am considering getting relevant scans done and surgery as well,” says Himah.

Medical cost at PIH is quite expensive and Himah is currently raffling one of his 7s jerseys to kick off fundraising for his scans.

“medical cost here is quite dear so I have decided to seek help from family, friends, and the rugby community in general.

“I just want to get my knee fixed as soon as possible and any help will be greatly appreciated,” said Himah.

University Piggies coach Paul Joseph shared Himah’s sentiment, having gone through a similar knee injury in 1996.

“Himah has represented our club and the country and he needs support from our club and our families,” says Joseph.

He says the club will do their best at the ‘big piggies family’ to help the Blue Blood Champion get back on the field.

When asked about what it would mean for him to get this injury fixed, Himah says it would mean so much to be able to play freely again.

“I miss being out there with the boys running,” says Himah.

He said he still got a few more boxes to tick and wants to achieve these goals.

If you would like to assist Himah, he is selling raffle tickets at K10/ticket for his PNG 7s Jersey he worn in the 2018 Oceania Sevens tournament in Fiji.

You can get in touch with him on 78064558 (WhatsApp) or via his Facebook: Hmh Alu.