February 25, 2020

Breaking News Highlands News

Eight Dead After Baisu Jailbreak

by Vasinatta Yama2116

Eight prisoners at Baisu Correctional Service in Western Highlands Province are  dead after a massive jail breakout at 12 o’ clock today.

Western Highlands Acting Provincial Police Commander, David Kongui confirmed that two prisioners have surrendered, while an unnumbered prisoners escaped.

Many of the escapees are those who have committed summary and criminal offenses who are remandees at Baisu jail.

The reports are still sketchy at the moment, but police and warders are patrolling the province to track them.

After hearing about the Baisu Jail prision breakout, Police in Mt Hagen traveled to all suspected escape routes prisoners may have use.

Mt Hagen Task Force Rat One team nearly lost their lives when they were caught in a cross fire between two warring groups at Dei Electorate.

The seven police men on board where nearly ambushed with high powered factory made guns, but they remained calm and were disarmed by over twenty men along the Gumanch bridge in Dei Electorate.

Police Constable Jonathan Rami who was driving said the armed men disarmed them, taking away with more than thirty rounds of ammunition.

This warring group also gave their demands to the police.

By Vasinatta Yama, EMTV News, Mt Hagen.

Vasinatta Yama
graduated from Divine Word University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations, as well as minors in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies. Her current focus is reporting on court and crime stories as part of the news team. She constantly strives to improve her skills in investigative reporting.

